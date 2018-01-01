Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) The CPI-M-led LDF government in Kerala today decided to set up a Kerala Madrasa Teachers Welfare Fund Board to make available pension and other benefits for Madrasa teachers.

A decision to this effect was taken a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, an official release said.

The cabinet approved a draft legislation in this regard, the release said.

The main objective is to provide pension and other benefits for madrasa teachers, it said.

The cabinet decided to recommend to the governor P Sathasivam on convening the assembly session from January 22.

The session is scheduled to be held till February 8.

The state budget for the year 2018-19 would be presented on February 2, official sources said. PTI JRK BN .

