Vadodara, Jan 1 (PTI) Five students were killed and seven others injured when their car rammed into a speeding goods train at an unmanned level crossing in neighbouring Bharuch district, a senior official said today.

The victims, all students of a madrasa in Bharuch, were returning from an event, when their car collided with the train last evening at Dayadara village, around 110 kms from here, Western Railway's Vadodara division PRO Meena Kumar said.

There were 11 students and a driver in the car at the time of the mishap, he said.

All the students were rushed to a nearby hospital where five of them were declared brought dead, he said.

The injured students and the driver were undergoing treatment in the same hospital, Kumar said.

A probe has been ordered by the railway authorities into the mishap, he added.

Details about the victims were not yet available. PTI COR NRB GK NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.