DEL35 MH-LD FIRE Mumbai pub fire: 2 managers arrested for allegedly not helping guests Mumbai: Police today arrested two managers of the upscale '1 Above' pub, where a fire claimed 14 lives last week, over allegations that they fled without helping the guests and have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

CAL2 MODI-LD SCIENCE Use vernacular language in science communication: Modi tells scientists Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pitched for using vernacular languages in promoting science communication in a "big way" to develop "love of science" among the youth, saying language should not be a barrier but a facilitator.

BOM21 BIZ-LD SBI-BASE-RATE SBI extends home loan processing fee waiver to March-end, cuts base rate by 30 bps Mumbai: In a major boost to home buyers, country's largest lender State Bank of India has extended the processing fee waiver till March-end and also reduced the base rate by a sharp 30 basis points to 8.65 per cent.

DEL46 INDOPAK-2NDLD PRISONERS India awaits consular access to Jadhav: MEA New Delhi/Islamabad: India awaits consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and other Indian nationals in Pakistan's custody, the external affairs ministry said today, as it exchanged with Islamabad the list of civilian prisoners and fishermen lodged in each other's jails.

DEL39 PAR-TRIPLE TALAQ Triple talaq bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha tomorrow New Delhi: The contentious bill that criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims, already passed by the Lok Sabha, is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

DEL41 FOREIGN-SECRETARY-APPOINTMENT Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed foreign secretary New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale was today appointed foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding S Jaishankar who completes his tenure on January 28, according to an official order.

DEL26 AS-2NDLD NRC 1st draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam with 19 million names released Guwahati: The first draft of the much awaited National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam has listed 19 million people out of the 32.9 million applicants as legal Indian citizens in a massive exercise aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the state that borders Bangladesh.

DEL34 IMA-PROTEST-LD NMC BILL IMA protest against NMC bill may hit services in pvt hospitals New Delhi: Healthcare services at many private hospitals in the country are likely to be hit tomorrow as the Indian Medical Association has called for suspending routine services for 12 hours to protest a Bill seeking to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.

BOM14 MP-TOMAR Modi and Cong leaders as different as the hair of a moustache from that of a tail: Tomar Shivpuri (MP): Invoking a rustic Hindi phrase, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders were as different as the hair of a moustache and that of a tail.

DEL19 RJ-PADMAVATI-MEWAR ROYAL Mewar royal questions CBFC over clearance to 'Padmavati' Jaipur: A senior member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family, Mahendra Singh, has questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for endorsing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' claiming the film "misrepresents" revered heroic characters and may cause "social unrest".

MDS5 KL-DOCUMENTARY-CBFC Documentary on emergency denied certificate by CBFC Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayalam documentary on the Emergency, titled '21 Months of Hell', has been denied the censor certificate by the CBFC here, citing 'too much violence' among other things in it, its director said.

DEL12 AVI-IGI-FOG 300 flights delayed, 8 cancelled due to low visibility at IGI New Delhi: Over 300 flights were delayed and eight cancelled as dense fog severely hampered visibility at the Indira Gandhi International airport here this morning.

MDS4 TN-RAJINIKANTH-OUTFIT Fringe Tamil outfit opposes Rajinikanth's entry into politics Chennai: Citing Rajinikanth's non-Tamil roots, a fringe outfit has opposed the superstar's entry into politics, saying "only sons of the soil" should govern Tamil Nadu.

DES28 DL-TRAFFIC MAYHEM 'Unprecedented' number of New Year revellers shut down traffic New Delhi: More than two lakh people revelling in traditionally vibrant New Year celebrations at key landmarks in Delhi and the partial closure of the busy Lajpat Nagar flyover led to heavy traffic jam across the national capital today.

FOREIGN FGN18 TRUMP-2NDLD PAK Trump tears into Pak; says it has given US nothing but 'lies and deceit' Washington: President Donald Trump today tore into Pakistan accusing it of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years thinking of American leaders as "fools". By Lalit K Jha FGN20 BANGLA-ZIA-SON Prosecutors seek death for Zia's son in grenade attack case Dhaka: The prosecution today demanded death penalty for the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Khaleda Zia's son for his alleged role in the 2004 grenade attack that killed 24 people and injured 300 others, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a media report said.

FGN15 TRUMP-IRAN Time for change in Iran: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump today said it is "time for change" in Iran which is "failing at every level", as the nationwide deadly protests against the government claimed 12 lives. By Lalit K Jha PTI NSD .

