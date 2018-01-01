Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 1700 hrs.

MDS1 KL-STRIKE Thiruvananthapuram: Services in government medical college hospitals in Kerala remained affected today as junior doctors continued their strike against a decision to raise the retirement age of doctors.

BOM6 TL-NEW YEAR-POWER Hyderabad: The Telangana government ushered in the New Year today by gifting the farmers 24-hour free power supply for agricultural purposes. PTI RC RC .

