HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH 1700
By PTI | Published: 01st January 2018 05:14 PM |
Last Updated: 01st January 2018 05:16 PM | A+A A- |
Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 1700 hrs.
MDS1 KL-STRIKE Thiruvananthapuram: Services in government medical college hospitals in Kerala remained affected today as junior doctors continued their strike against a decision to raise the retirement age of doctors.
BOM6 TL-NEW YEAR-POWER Hyderabad: The Telangana government ushered in the New Year today by gifting the farmers 24-hour free power supply for agricultural purposes. PTI RC RC .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.