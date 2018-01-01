Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 2100 hrs.

MDS2 TN-DOCTORS-BILL Chennai: Government doctors in Tamil Nadu will boycott outpatient services in hospitals across the state for an hour tomorrow to protest the Centre's National Medical Commission Bill.

MDS3 KA-CONG Bengaluru: The Congress's Karnataka unit claims that some BJP legislators and leaders have evinced interest in joining the party, ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections in the state.

MDS4 TN-RAJINIKANTH-OUTFIT Chennai: Citing Rajinikanth's non-Tamil roots, a fringe outfit opposes the superstar's entry into politics, saying "only sons of the soil" should govern Tamil Nadu.

MDS5 KL-DOCUMENTARY-CBFC Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayalam documentary on the Emergency, titled '21 Months of Hell', has been denied the censor certificate by the CBFC here, citing 'too much violence' among other things in it, its director said.

MDS6 TN-RAJINI-DIGITAL Chennai: Taking one step further towards launching a party, top actor Rajinikanth today launched an android mobile application and web page to enable people to become members of his fans association which could be later transformed into a political outfit.

MES13 TN-DMK-WEBSITE HACKED Chennai: The website of the DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli' was briefly hacked today. PTI RC RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.