Visakhapatnam, Jan 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly killed by his friend following a drunken brawl between them in the wee hours today in Akkireddipaoem area of the city, police said.

According to police, the deceased criminal, identified as Sheikh Kumar, had a string of cases registered against him.

"The incident occurred when Kumar and his friend Rohit were headed towards their homes on a motorcycle in a drunken condition," said Gajuwaka police station inspector T Immanuel Raju.

He said Rohit allegedly asked Kumar to drive slow, triggering a war of words.

In a fit of rage, Rohit allegedly smashed Kumar's head with a stone.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and admitted Kumar to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries in the early hours today.

Rohit is absconding and teams are formed to trace him, the officer said.

He said police suspected an old rivalry could have been the trigger behind the killing. PTI CORR NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.