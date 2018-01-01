Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Third largest carmaker Honda Cars today reported a 26 per cent growth in domestic sales at 12,642 units in December as against 10,071 units in the same month a year ago.

By selling 62,573 units, its flagship the City has emerged as the top selling mid-size sedan in the year just gone by, the company said in a statement.

For the nine months of the current fiscal year (April-December) cumulative sales grew 20 per cent to 1,29,964 units from 1,08,522 in the same period in 2016, the company said, adding for the full year of 2017, cumulative volumes grew 15 per cent, selling 1,78,755 units as against 1,56,107 units in 2016.

Commenting on the sales numbers, Yoichiro Ueno, president and chief executive at Honda Cars India, said, "the year just gone by has been a milestone for Honda Cars, as our best seller City completed two decades of unparalleled success in this market." Â“The City has emerged as the highest selling mid-size sedan in 2017 selling 62,573 units,Â” he added, pointing out that the robust sales growth in 2017 was backed by the City and the WR-V.

For the reporting month also, the City led the chart with 4,365 units, followed by the WR-V with 3,760 units, the Jazz at 1,891, the Amaze at 1,415, the BR-V at 880 units, the Brio at 291, and the CR-V at 40 units, taking the total domestic sales at 12,642 units.

The company also shipped 730 units to other markets, taking the total volumes to 13,372 units in the month.

Honda Cars India entered the country in December 1995 and now runs two manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, and Tapukara in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Its model range includes the Brio, Jazz, Amaze, City, WR-V, BR-V and the CR-V all manufactured in the country, while the Accord Hybrid is sold as a CBU imported from Thailand. PTI BEN DSK DSK .

