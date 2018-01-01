Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) V Umashankar was today named as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority as the Haryana Government issued transfer and posting orders of several senior officers.

Vivek Joshi, Principal Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department and Commissioner, Ambala Division was given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, against a vacant post.

G Anupama was posted as Commissioner, Faridabad Division, relieving D Suresh of the charge, an official release said here.

Umashankar, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon was posted as the CEO of the civic body relieving Anand Mohan Sharan of the charge. He was also given additional charge as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon. PTI SUN ADS .

