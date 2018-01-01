handling charges New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced that Indian sportspersons travelling for tournaments will be exempted from paying charges for handling of their weapons such as firearms, air guns, and ammunition.

IndiGo charges a passenger an amount of Rs 5,000 for carrying a weapon as check-in baggage, according to its website.

"Effective January 1, 2018, Indian sportsperson travelling to either domestic or international destinations for a competition or representing the country, will be exempted from paying the charge levied for firearms, air guns and/or ammunition," IndiGo said in a statement.

Air travellers are not allowed to carry weapons and ammunition in their cabin baggage or with them, but can carry them in their checked-in baggage after following certain procedures, including declaring it to the airline.

In order to avail the exemption offered by IndiGo, a passenger will have to provide a government recognised document, which identifies him or her as a sportsperson.

The player will also have to produce a licence along with a written document issued by the president or the secretary of the sports club sponsoring the player for the shooting event, which will serve as a bonafide document allowing carriage of arms and ammunition. PTI JC ABH .

