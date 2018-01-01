Puducherry, Jan 1 (PTI) An international yoga festival would be held here on January four.

The Directorate of Tourism of Puducherry government is holding the festival for the 24th year in succession.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy would inaugurate the festival.

Yoga festival is the first event in the calendar of festivals conducted by the directorate every year in Puducherry. PTI Cor RC .

