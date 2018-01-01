International yoga festival on Jan 4
Published: 01st January 2018
Last Updated: 01st January 2018 05:46 PM | A+A A- |
Puducherry, Jan 1 (PTI) An international yoga festival would be held here on January four.
The Directorate of Tourism of Puducherry government is holding the festival for the 24th year in succession.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy would inaugurate the festival.
Yoga festival is the first event in the calendar of festivals conducted by the directorate every year in Puducherry. PTI Cor RC .
