Jamshedpur, Jan 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today offered prayers at Sheetla Mandir, Bhalubasa and Surya Mandir in Sidgora area here on the occasion of New Year's day and prayed for all round development of the mineral-rich state.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion of New Year, Das appealed to them to contribute their bit in making Jharkhand a progressive, prosperous and clean state, according to an official release here.

The chief minister also participated in the Kalpatru Mahotsav here.

He expressed hope that 2018 would bring smile on the faces of poor and deprived section of the society and the state would become free from all problems such as poverty, illiteracy and malnutrition.

Das also applauded Ramkrishna Mission for providing apiculture training to 600 people and the honey to be produced by them would be marketed under the brand name "Jharmadhu".

