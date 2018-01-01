Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

As many as 81,78,318 pilgrims visited the cave shrine last year, thereby registering an increase of about 4.54 lakh over the number in 2016.

Accompanied by first lady Usha Vohra, the governor also took stock of the facilities for the pilgrims and inspected the implementation of material and the passenger ropeway projects, an official spokesman said.

Vohra also took stock of the work for the hill slope stabilisation along the Tarakote Marg, he said.

ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.