Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Congress Legislative Party leader and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora claimed today the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir had deteriorated alarmingly over the past three years as PDP-BJP coalition had not gone down well with the people of the state.

"There is no improvement in the security situation and the reality is that the situation is getting worse with each passing day since the PDP and BJP came together to form the government," Jora told reporters here ahead of the party legislature meeting on the eve of the budget session.

He claimed the casualties suffered by the security forces and civilians over the past three years had increased manifold.

Referring to the suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left five jawans dead, he said the bloodshed is continuing and "the fatal casualty among the security personnel has broken all records over the past decade".

The border residents are facing the brunt of Pakistani shelling which has also gone up alarmingly, the former minister said.

"They used to taunt us for border skirmishes. Today the situation is that every now and then, the forces and civilians are suffering casualties and the problems of the border residents have increased manifold," he said.

Jora claimed the increase in violence is because "this coalition of ideologically different parties has not gone down well with the people of the state".

"Aag aur Pani (Fire and water) has come together which is not acceptable to the people as they are ideologically poles apart and have come together for the lust of power," he said attacking the PDP and the BJP.

On Congress's approach in the upcoming budget session, scheduled to commence here tomorrow, he said PDP leader and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed used to say that the job of the opposition is to keep the government on tenterhooks.

It is our job and we will make them accountable to the people, he said.

"Our first complaint is that the government has failed statutory requirement to meet once in every six months. They will say that they have set up three day session in Srinagar but that was for a specific issue and was meant to pass the GST," he said.

Claiming that the government has failed on every front, he said it was visible in newspapers only.

"Even the projects started by the previous government have not been completed,Â” he said and referred to artificial lake project and Mubarak Mandi and Patnitop rope way projects.

