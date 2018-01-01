Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka government today said it would be obtaining electric vehicles under the Centre's FAME-India scheme.

Karnataka is set to procure and ply 40 electric buses, 100 four wheelers and 500 three wheelers along with setting up of charging infrastructure across the city of Bengaluru, state's Industries Minister R V Deshpande said in a statement here.

He said this was as per the approval received in response to the Expression of Interest by Department of Heavy Industries of the Union government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-India) India scheme.

Under the scheme, subsidy is provided to an extent of 60 per cent of purchase cost for electric buses, Rs 1.24 lakh for every Electric four wheeler and Rs 61,000 for every electric three wheeler by the central government.

Also subsidy support is provided for charging infrastructure.

Deshpande said this is a fillip in the state's vision to transition to Electric Mobility in the State through public transport, with a pilot initially in Bengaluru in order to protect the environment, save fossil fuel, ensure public health and achieve sustainability goals.

The state government in last September came out with the 'Electric vehicle and energy storage policy, 2017' with a vision to make the State preferred investment destination for manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV's).

It sought to leverage advantages and opportunities available for the sustained development of this "promising segment." The objectives of the policy include attracting investment of Rs 31,000 crore and creating employment opportunity to 55,000 people both from supply and demand side.

Besides, it seeks to create conducive environment for transition to electric vehicle environment from internal combustion engines and also to provide opportunities for developing R&D in electric mobility. PTI KSU RA RC .

