Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan today said that BJP leader Eknath Khadse should quit the saffron party and join the Congress.

"Eknath Khadse is a veteran politician with deep knowledge of people's problems and sufferings, especially under the current BJP-Shiv Sena regime," Chavan said, speaking to PTI.

"Khadse had to pay the price for being senior-most member of the BJP in the current (state) dispensation. He was unceremoniously removed from the cabinet because of obvious political reasons, which should not have happened," he said.

"The Congress respects leaders who have the knowledge of people's problems and sufferings and who want to work to provide relief to them. So if Khadse wants to continue working for people without the fear of being sidelined, he is welcome to join our party," Chavan said.

However, when reached for comments, Khadse told PTI that he will not leave the party.

"Had I wanted to switch parties, I would have done it in the last two years. I was and will remain a staunch supporter of the ideology of my party and will not leave the BJP under any circumstance," Khadse said.

Khadse, considered to be number two in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra, resigned in 2016 after he faced allegations regarding a land deal involving his family. PTI MM KRK .

