New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Khemani Distributors & Marketing's two promoters today sold over 27 per cent stake in the firm for more than Rs 61 crore, through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Vijaykumar Khemani, a promoter of Khemani Distributors & Marketing, offloaded 17.76 lakh shares amounting to 15.46 per cent stake in the firm.

Another promoter, Amit Vijaykumar Khemani, disposed of 13.68 lakh shares or 11.91 per cent stake in the company, the data showed.

Both the promoters sold the shares at an average price of Rs 195 apiece.

While the transaction of Vijaykumar Khemani was valued at Rs 34.63 crore, that of Amit Vijaykumar Khemani stood at Rs 26.68 crore.

Among the buyers of the shares were Onyx Partners, which bought 16.02 lakh shares, and Blue Sky Advisory Services, which purchased 9.60 lakh scrips.

Khemani Distributors & Marketing's stock ended the day flat on BSE at Rs 195. PTI VRN MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.