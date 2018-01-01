Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) A 40-year-old labourer died and four others suffered injuries when a wall of a house collapsed in the district, police said today.

The wall collapsed yesterday when the labourers were carrying out repair in the house at Khuda village under Chapar police station.

The deceased was identified as Shahnawaz.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital. PTI CORR SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.