Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu today visited forces' units in north Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation.

"The army commander visited several units in north Kashmir and reviewed the situation there," an Army official said.

He said Lt Gen Anbu was briefed about the winter preparedness and measures taken to meet the challenges posed by weather.

"The Army Commander interacted with the troops on ground and conveyed his greetings for the New Year 2018 and complimented them for their determination and alertness in counter-terrorist and Line of Control operations in 2017," the official said.

He said Lt Gen Anbu asked the soldiers to be prepared to face new challenges with utmost professionalism. PTI MIJ AQS .

