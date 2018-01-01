scheme Ghaziabad, Jan 1 (PTI) The administration here is gearing up to conduct mass marriage events under a state government scheme under which a financial assistance of Rs 35,000 will be extended to couples without any caste or religion based discrimination, a senior official said today.

"The woman and the man should be adults and parents should agree and there should be no dispute. Under the garb of 'Love Jihad' no marriage ceremony will be obstructed by anyone who so ever he may be," DM Ritu Maheshwari said at a press conference this evening.

January 10 is the last date for registering and by the end of this month a target of 100 marriages have been fixed for Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, in the same way every block development office will organise marriage ceremonies, she said.

The Ghaziabad district will organize 474 marriages in two months for which government has sanctioned the grant, the officers said. PTI CORR ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.