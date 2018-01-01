Beijing, Jan 1 (AP) A Chinese state news agency says seven people were killed when a minibus fell into the sea in a city north of Shanghai.

The Xinhua News Agency says 10 people were aboard the minivan when it crashed in Qidong early today.

Xinhua said one survivor was being treated at a hospital and the other two had no life-threatening injuries.

It said the cause of the accident was under investigation. (AP) MRJ .

