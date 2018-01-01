Minibus falls into sea near Shanghai, killing 7 people
By PTI | Published: 01st January 2018 01:34 PM |
Last Updated: 01st January 2018 01:31 PM | A+A A- |
Beijing, Jan 1 (AP) A Chinese state news agency says seven people were killed when a minibus fell into the sea in a city north of Shanghai.
The Xinhua News Agency says 10 people were aboard the minivan when it crashed in Qidong early today.
Xinhua said one survivor was being treated at a hospital and the other two had no life-threatening injuries.
It said the cause of the accident was under investigation. (AP) MRJ .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.