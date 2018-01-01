Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a seventh class student in a field in the Purkazi area of the district, police said here today According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her minor daughter has gone to the field yesterday to collect grass where the juvenile accused raped her.

The 14-year-old boy has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Omkar Singh, Sherpur police outpost incharge. PTI CORR RCJ .

