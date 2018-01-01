Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) The website of the DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli' was briefly hacked today.

Messages 'Hacked By F4rhaN' and "Admin Please make a secure website' were found on www.murasoli.in, party sources said.

However, the website was restored by the party's IT wing later in the day, the sources said.

A complaint has been lodged with the Cyber crime police department, they added.

Murasoli, which started off as a pamphlet, was founded by DMK president M Karunanidhi in 1942.

It is through this that Karunanidhi used to communicate to the cadres regularly before he fell ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy.

Murasoli celebrated its platinum jubilee last year.

