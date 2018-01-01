Seoul, Jan 1 (AFP) North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he was always within reach of the nuclear button in a defiant New Year message today after months of escalating tensions over his country's weapons programme.

"The nuclear button is always on my table. This is not blackmail but reality," said Kim, reiterating his claims that North Korea was a nuclear state. (AFP) CHT .

