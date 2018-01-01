Kohima, Jan 1 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang today wished the people of the state on the occasion of New Year and called upon all to build a new and better state.

In his message, Zeliang called upon all the people to build a new perspective and a new goal for the state.

"Let us together build a new and better Nagaland," he said.

Governor P B Acharya extending wishes to the people for New Year said political stability, respectful agreement resulting in permanent peace is the need of the hour.

He hoped that the year ahead will bring about development and prosperity to the state. PTI NBS RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.