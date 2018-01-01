New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A new year eve reveler was stabbed to death over a minor dispute with a group of persons in the Dwarka area of south west Delhi, police said today.

The victim, identified as Nitesh Mahto (25), was returning home after new year celebrations when he had a fight with a group of persons who were also returning from a party, around midnight, said a police officer.

A case has been registered and one of the accused, Dipak Kumar, arrested. Two more accused in the case are absconding, he said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 PM when Mahto, who worked as a driver, after partying with his friends was returning back home.

He had a fight with two bikers on way to his home. The duo called their friends. During the scuffle, Mahto was stabbed multiple times, said the officer.

Injured Mahto was rushed to a private hospital from where he was referred to another hospital where he died during treatment, he said. PTI VIT AQS .

