Patna, Jan 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today met people from all sections of the society at his official residence here and exchanged New Year greetings with them.

Among those who greeted Kumar on the New Year were ministers, legislators, youths, women, senior citizens, senior government officials like the principal secretary and secretaries to various departments, workers and leaders of his the JD(U) and common people, an official release said.

Kumar accepted bouquets and garlands from visitors on the occasion and exchanged wishes with them, it said.

Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Binod Narayan Jha, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, Manju Verma, Pashupati Kumar Paras and several political and social workers apart from senior officials greeted the chief minister on the occasion.

Kumar also released the Bihar Diary 2018 and calender published by the information and public relations department, another official release said. PTI AR KK KK .

