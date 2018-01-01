year day Patna, Jan 1 (PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today visited his native village Kalyanbigaha in Nalanda district and prayed at a temple for the peace, prosperity and happiness of the state.

Kumar also garlanded the statue of his mother Parmeshwari Devi on her death anniversary on this day at a park named after his father Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh in the village in Harnaut block of Nalanda district, an official release said.

The CM's mother had died at an age of 92 on January 1, 2011. She used to stay with him at his official residence.

He also garlanded the statues of his father late Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh and wife late Manju Sinha.

Kumar's father, a freedom fighter and Ayurvedic medicine practioner, died in 1978.

His wife Manju Sinha died in 2007.

CM's elder brother Satish Kumar, his lone son Nishant Kumar and close relatives also garlanded the statues on the occasion.

The CM was accompanied to Kalyanbigha by Rural development Minister Shrawan Kumar, Rural Works Department Minister Shailesh Kumar and several legislators.

CM's Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar, his Secretaries Atish Chandra and Manish Verma, Patna and Nalanda District Magistrates and other officials were present on the occasion. PTI AR SNS .

