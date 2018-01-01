Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) The Kerala government today began the process of distributing the relief amount to families of fishermen who died in the Ockhi cyclone that hit the state during November 29-30.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed over the state government's financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh and Prime Minister's Calamity Relief fund of Rs.two lakh to the next of kin of 25 fishermen who lost their lives in the high seas.

At the function in nearby Vizhinjam, Vijayan said the same amount would be given to families of those fishermen missing after necessary formalities were completed.

A survey of missing fishermen is progressing, he said adding the government would extend a fixed amount to their kin as relief assistance.

The government would also provide houses to the affected fishermen, he said, adding, the government would do everything possible to help them.

State Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan and Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran were among those present. PTI JRK BN .

