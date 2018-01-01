Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) One person was gravely injured when the motorbike he was riding skidded after its wheels got entangled with the cable wires on Park Circus No 4 bridge this morning, police said.

The incident happened at around 9.55 am when the motorbike, moving from the Park Circus-end skidded after its wheels got entangled with the cable wires kept on the road unattended thus injuring the biker, a police officer said.

The identity of the person, who was being treated at a nearby hospital, was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Following the accident locals put up road blockade protesting against the "casual approach" of police despite several requests to remove the cable wires from the road.

The protesters removed their blockade after police promised them of "taking proper action" in connection with the matter, the officer said. PTI SCH RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.