Nagpur, Jan 1 (PTI) The Gadchiroli Police have organised a job fair for youths in the naxal-hit district on January 5 in which some MNCs will be participating.

About 20 reputed companies, including MNCs, will be participating in the job fair to provide job opportunities to the youth of the district.

"Apart from graduates, ITI diploma holders, class X and XII passouts, and the students who dropped out of school can participate," the Gadchiroli Police said in a release.

The event will be held at Sanskrutik Bhavan in Gadchiroli.

"We are reaching out to youths across Gadchiroli through various mediums, including social media, appealing them to take benefit of this opportunity," he said.

The job fair is the part of the one-week-long Police Raising Day celebrations, beginning tomorrow. PTI CLS NSK .

