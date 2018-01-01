Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) The Thane rural police raided a resort in Shahpur area of the district late tonight as the owners hadn't taken permission for organising a New Year party.

Liquor and hookah were on offer at the party. Large quantities of alcohol and hookah tobacco were seized and some persons were detained, said additional superintendent of police Prashant Kadam.

The resort is located at Sakroli village.

Police and civic authorities in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane have launched a crack-down on illegal alterations and events at hotels, pubs and eateries following the fire at a pub in central Mumbai on Friday which claimed 14 lives. PTI COR KRK .

