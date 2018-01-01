New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted nation on the occasion of new year.

"Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country, and to our unique and beautiful planet #PresidentKovind," Kovind said in a tweet.

Modi also extended his New Year greetings to the nation.

"Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives," he said in a tweet. PTI MP RCJ .

