Palghar (Mah), Jan 1 (PTI) A couple from Pune died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad road near Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra today, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pinki Shah (35) and and her husband Chirag Shah (38).

Their two sons were badly injured, police added.

The Shahs were returning from Vadodara when another car, coming from the opposite direction, jumped over the divider and collided with their car, police said.

Driver of the other car too was injured and was undergoing treatment, they said.

Kasa police have registered a case. PTI CORR KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.