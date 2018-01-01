strike Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) An Independent MLA from Rajasthan, Rajkumar Sharma, today tendered resignation from the assembly as a mark of protest against the government's handling of the doctors' strike which ended on Wednesday.

He handed over his resignation to Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal.

"I listened to him and the issues he raised will be communicated to the government," Meghwal told reporters.

He said a decision on the resignation would be taken later.

Sharma, former MoS for medical and health, had announced to quit from the House in protest against the governmentÂ’s handling of the doctors' strikes in November and December.

"A number of patients died during two strikes of doctors in November and December but no responsibility was fixed for the deaths.

"The government handled the strike very poorly.

Therefore, I decided to resign," Sharma had said. PTI SDA GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.