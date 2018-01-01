Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) On the 125th birth anniversary of Prof Satyendranath Bose, students, research scholars, teachers from different universities today walked in a rally to popularise science as a subject among the present generation.

School students, scholars from S N Bose Institute of Basic Sciences, teachers from different universities, members from science organisations like 'Paschim Banga Bigyan Manch' and 'Breakthrough Science Society' walked from the 'Bangiya Bigyan Parishad Bhavan' to Bose's residence in north Kolkata.

The rallyists were holding placards which called for popularising science among the young generation and inculcate scientific and rational way of thinking.

The rally started from 'Bangiya Bigyan Parishad' building and ended at the residence of Bose.

A spokesman of 'Bangiya Bigyan Parishad', the organisers of the rally, said this was part of the year long movement to popularise science among students on Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

He said 100 lectures will be held all over the state to be addressed by science teachers. PTI SUS RG .

