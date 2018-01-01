New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Senior IPS officers Dharmendra Kumar and Rajni Kant Mishra were today given the apex pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh on seniority basis, according to an official order.

Kumar is director general of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Mishra is chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Both are 1984-batch Indian Police Service officers.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved grant of the apex pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh to the officers, the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. PTI AKV ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.