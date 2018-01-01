Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) The Assam Police today announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone giving information regarding the sensational Jogdal killing case, in which six persons of a family were killed eight years ago.

An official release said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police will reward anyone for giving conclusive information on the case or the culprits.

In December 2009, unidentified assailants brutally killed Harakanta Doloi, his wife Swapna, their three children and a nephew at their Jogdal area residence on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The killings had suspected links to political leaders who used their influence to acquire land in the area to build a luxury hotel.

The case was registered at Sonapur police station and was handed over to the CID.

Although the CID has been claiming of progressing in the case by taking statements from the public of the area, the agency has been charged with delaying the investigation process during the previous Congress government regime. PTI TR JM .

