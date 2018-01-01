Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Holding fast to the promise of a new year, Shah Rukh Khan today unveiled the title of his next and one of the most anticipated films of 2018, "Zero".

Shah Rukh, who plays a dwarf in the movie, took to Twitter where he also shared the link of the teaser of the film, directed by Aanand L Rai, a movie which has generated a lot of buzz.

"Ticketen liye baithe hain log meri zindagi ki, tamasha bhi poora hona chahiye," tweeted the actor in Hindi.

The teaser starts with adjectives such as 'paagal' (mad), 'aashiq' (lover), 'shaayar' (poet), 'makkar' (trickster), mental, among many others, giving an insight into the character Shah Rukh plays in the film.

The 52-year-old actor, who has also produced the movie, can be seen dancing to the iconic Shashi Kapoor song "Humko tumpe pyaar aaya" from "Jab Jab Phool Khile" in his dwarf avatar.

The tagline is "Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hain, life bana dete hain".

The making of "Zero" is still midway but the director- producer decided to give a sneak peek into the film, which is being touted as one of the most lavishly mounted films thanks to heavy VFX. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.