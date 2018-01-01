London, Jan 1 (PTI) Scientists are developing a smart toothbrush that can monitor vital signs and detect deadly heart problems from human saliva.

The device would be a simple way to incorporate heart check-ups into daily routines, and could prompt heart patients to adjust their medications as required.

According to the scientists at the Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Spain, sodium levels in saliva could give an early warning of problems.

"With a little information about their heart rate, pressure and some biological samples from saliva, it is possible to execute some minor corrections that should help the patient to be as healthy as possible," said Alvaro Marco, a cardiologist at Hospital Ramon y Cajal.

The toothbrush could help patients to do this themselves rather than wait for medical reviews.

"If we see that our patients are in a high heart rate or pressure, we adjust the therapy according to it," Marco was quoted as saying by 'The Times'.

"I am co-operating with a top-notch tech company which is trying to keep this new device as secret as possible while the engineering and designing phases are completed," he said. PTI MHN SAR MHN .

