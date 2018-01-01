Los Angeles, Jan 1 (PTI) Actor Laura Dern, who featured on "Jurassic Park" when she was just 23, says director Steven Spielberg told her to avoid plastic surgery on her face.

The 50-year-old said she is grateful to the director for the advice, reported Vulture.

"When I was 23, right before a close-up on 'Jurassic Park', Spielberg said to me, 'People will tell you what you could do to your face years from now. Don't you ever touch your face.' "He was saying, 'Your face is perfect, it's female, it's emotional'. I am determined to be human in my acting, and when you own your power and your womanhood, you grow into your beauty. Your face finds you." PTI BK BK .

