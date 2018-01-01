Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 (PTI) Odisha Police today issued an advisory to Superintendents of Police (SPs) asking them to adopt "zero tolerance" towards fraudulent insurance claim cases.

With instances of fraudulent insurance claims growing in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma has issued instructions to all SPs to take prompt and appropriate action in the matter.

The DGP said insurance fraud is an act committed with an intention to obtain illegal financial gains through a legalised and documented insurance process, in which the claimant attempts to obtain some financial benefit to which he is not otherwise entitled.

The most common insurance fraud cases which have been reported are - fake vehicle accidents, fake injury claims and fake workman compensation claim, Sharma said.

"It has become a big challenge for the insurers and their claim checking departments to handle such frauds", the DGP said.

Sharma pointed out that an analysis indicated that some unscrupulous elements and parties with vested interests like advocates, doctors, transport and police officials are working hand in glove in running such rackets, making false claims and obtain illegitimate financial benefits.

Asking the SPs to adopt "zero tolerance" for such organised white collar crimes, Sharma said they need to sensitise all field functionaries with an advise to accord due importance to such complaints and prompt registration of cases and take legal action as per law without delay.

"All such cases shall be supervised by the local SDPO or a DSP rank officer. If there is any complain against the local police, the case should be supervised by the SDPO of other Sub-Division or a DSP rank officer," the DGP said.

The final form of such cases should be put up before SP, who will go through all documents/papers to satisfy himself that investigation and supervision of the case has been conducted in a fair and transparent manner, he said. PTI AAM RG .

