Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) A gang of six persons has been arrested by the Rachakonda Police in connection with the 2016 case of kidnapping a school director for a ransom of Rs one crore.

The director, identified only as Susheel, was allegedly kidnapped on December 15, 2016 when he was returning home at Tarnaka from the school in Boduppal.

However, he was released the next day after he convinced his captors that he would arrange the amount as notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 were banned.

"As the news started scrolling in the electronic media, the kidnappers kept Susheel as a hostage on December 15. Susheel promised them to arrange the money secretly without informing his parents and police within a week," the Rachaonda Police said in a statement issued today.

Believing Susheel, his kidnappers took him on a motorcycle and dropped him at Kolthu village in the Shamirpet mandal in the early hours of December 16.

They also warned him of serious consequences if he disclosed the matter.

However, after he was released, Susheel ignored the kidnappers who later stole his car and unsuccessfully tried to sell it off.

Susheel was the director of Pallavi Model School.

Police got wind of the offenders and apprehended them, the release added. PTI GDK NSK .

