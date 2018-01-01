Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) A trustee of a famous Jain temple in Nagpura and his wife were today shot dead at their home in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours, when Ravalmal Jain (70) and his wife Suraj Devi Jain (65) were in their house in Ganj area under Kotwali police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) Dipanshu Kabra told PTI.

Ravalmal, a prominent businessman and social worker, was one of the main trustee of Parshwanath Jain Tirth in Nagpura area of Durg.

"A pistol used in the offence was recovered from near the crime scene," the IG said.

Prima facie someone known to the victims might have killed them, since, till now, there is no evidence of the forced entry into the house, he said.

Their son and some other persons, who were present inside the house when the crime happened were being interrogated, Kabra said.

According to the IG, a case has been registered and their bodies were sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raman Singh expressed grief over the deaths of Ravlmal Jain 'Mani' and Suraj Devi.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said, Jain played an exemplary role with utmost dedication in promoting Yoga and naturopathy in Chhattisgarh.

He had also played an important role in setting up a naturopathy college in Nagpura, Singh added.

The police has launched a probe and the culprits will soon be put behind the bars, the chief minister said. PTI TKP NRB .

