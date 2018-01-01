Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is hooked to the period drama "The Crown" and feels being transported to the era of late 1940s while watching the show, which depicts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 75-year-old actor took to his personal blog to praise the Netflix series.

"Been watching 'The Crown' lately and inadvertently I find myself becoming a character in the times of Queen Elizabeth, and royalty and the events of those years... We become a bit regal too in our demeanour... hehehahaha..." Bachchan wrote.

The "Pink" star lauded the team of the show for creating the historical drama in "its authenticity".

"But no you cannot but admire the amount of effort taken to present some of the works of these serials... In its authenticity, in its content and in the reality of events they cover or talk about... With great frankness and honesty..." he wrote. PTI RDS RDS .

