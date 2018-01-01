New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Thermax Group today said it has concluded Rs 327 crore order from a public sector company based in Western India for its upcoming chemical plant.

The project is for a BTG (boiler turbine generator) package on engineering, procurement and construction basis for their captive co-generation power plant of 2X65 MW capacity, a Thermax statement said. PTI KKS BAL .

