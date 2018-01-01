Noida, Jan 1 (PTI) Thieves decamped with Rs 8 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery of unspecified amount from a house in Salarpur colony here, a police officer said today.

The theft took place at Satish Chand's house in Salarpur colony last night while his family was not at home, he said.

Chand works with a finance company in Noida and the stolen money belonged to the company he works at, the officer said, adding that he is also one of the suspects in the case.

An FIR was registered at Sector-49 police station against unknown men, he said. PTI CORR SNE .

