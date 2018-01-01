Bhagalpur (Bihar), Jan 1 (PTI) Three children went missing while six others swam to safety when a country boat capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

The incident occurred near Rajandipur ghat under Sabaur police station of the district when the boat carrying nine children lost its balance and capsized in the river, Sabaur police station SHO Rajiv Kumar said.

All nine children, aged between 9 and 15 years, had gone there to usher in the New Year, the SHO said.

Six children were able to swim to the shore, some with the help of local villagers, the SHO said, adding that the missing children have been identified as Ashish Kumar (14), Rajiv Kumar (13) and Sohit Kumar (12).

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been pressed into service to trace the missing children, the SHO added. PTI CORR AR RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.