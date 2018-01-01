Hoshiarpur, Jan 1 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others injured after two cars collided with each other near a canal in Bassi Wazid village here, police said today.

The deceased were identified as Surinder Kaur (45), Harjinder Singh, and his wife Kulwinder Kaur, all hailing from Neela Naloya village, they said.

Surinder Kaur and Harjinder Singh succumbed to injuries at a Community Health Centre in Bhunga yesterday while Kulwinder Kaur died at Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur today, they said.

The injured, including a girl, were admitted to Civil Hospital, the police said. PTI CORR SUN SNE .

