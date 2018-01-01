Coimbatore, Jan 19 (PTI) Three persons, including a college student were killed and five injured when the car in which were travelling rammed into a parked lorry near Sulur on the city's outskirts, police said today.

The victims were returning to the city from Tirupur around midnight, to celebrate New Year, when the mishap occurred at Thennapalayam, police added.

All the injured have been hospitalised, they said. PTI NVM SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.