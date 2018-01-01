Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and two were injured as a part of a construction crane fell on them in suburban Powai here today evening, a civic official said.

The victims were engaged in digging of a pit for a main sewer line when the mishap took place, said an official from the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident took place at 7.20 pm, he said.

The injured victims were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi hospital, the official said, adding that more details were awaited. PTI APM KRK .

